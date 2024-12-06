Madras HC directs actor Singamuthu not to make defamatory comments against Vadivelu; orders to remove objectionable interview

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed actor Singamuthu to file an affidavit stating not to make any defamation statement against SN Vadivelu in the future and also ordered him to remove his objectionable interview on the comedy actor from social media.

Justice G Jayachandran issued the direction to file the affidavit and posted the matter to December 11 for further submission.

The counsel for Singamuthu submitted that after the suit was moved, his client didn't make any statement against Vadivelu.

However, the counsel for Vadivelu contended that the interview made earlier is being circulated widely on the social media, which is causing damage to his client's public image.

Popular Tamil comedy actor Vadivelu preferred the suit against Singamuthu, claiming Rs 5 crore as the cost for damages, and also filed an application seeking an interim injunction against his colleague actor from making any statement or interview against him.

The plaintiff claimed that he and Singamuthu acted together in several films since 2000, and their combination were marked huge hit. However, the relationship turned bitter in 2015, since then, Singamuthu has been making derogatory comments against him in a motive to assassinate his character, said Vadivelu.

Hence, the comedy actor sought the court's direction granting a permanent injunction against Singamuthu from making any defamatory comments against his personal and professional life and also sought to direct him to pay Rs.5 crores for the damages already caused.