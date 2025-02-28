Madras HC denies permission for TNEB contract staff’s sit-in protest

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to grant permission to the contract labourers of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to conduct a sit-in protest across the State.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the plea moved by the TNEB Generation and Distribution Contract Labourers Association seeking permission to hold the protest at all the district offices raising several demands, including minimum wages.

The plea was turned down after the government advocate submitted that police permission must be obtained from all districts. As proper permission was not obtained, the court should not grant it, he added.

The association alleged that at presently 70 per cent of workers were contract labourers who were rendering dedicated service during crisis situation such as torrential rain and flood to stabilise power supply for more than 20 years. Despite this, no proper consideration was given to them by the State government, it alleged.

They are being given a meagre amount Rs 300 per day as wage for their round-the-clock service. Although several protests were staged, no fruitful action has been taken by the government, it added.