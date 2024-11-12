Madras HC declines ex-DGP Rajesh’s plea to restore power supply to home

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the appeal preferred by former special DGP Rajesh Das challenging the single bench order refusing restoration of electricity connection to his bungalow at Thaiyur.

Highlighting that the civil case between Rajesh Das and his estranged wife Beela Venkatesan, principal secretary to the energy department, regarding the title of the bungalow is still pending, a division bench of Justice D Krishna Kumar and Justice PB Balaji dismissed the plea.

The counsel for the appellant submitted that though the electricity connection was not in his client’s name, the power should be restored as the ex-DGP constructed the bungalow with his earnings.

On June 11, Justice Anita Sumanth dismissed Rajesh Das’s plea seeking to restore the electricity connection at his bungalow. Aggrieved by the order, Rajesh Das moved an appeal seeking to set aside the single-judge order.

As Rajesh Das was convicted for three years on the charge of sexually harassing a woman police officer, his wife Beela moved out of the bungalow and lived in a separate home with her daughters.

Additionally, Beela, the title holder of the electricity connection, wrote a letter to the electricity board to disconnect the electricity as she shifted from the bungalow.

Following this, Rajesh Das approached the court, claiming that Beela misused the power of her role as the principal secretary to the energy department and pressured the department to disconnect the electricity connection which is against the law.

He sought that the power should be restored as the bungalow was constructed by him and he continues to live there.