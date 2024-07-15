Madras HC condemns slaughtering animals in public as means of celebrating election victory

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court observed that it cannot allow the act of slaughtering animal in public as a means of celebrating election victory, in a petition seeking action against the persons slaughtering a goat carrying portrait of BJP State president K Annamalai.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a petition moved by BJP advocate A Mohandas seeking to file status report regarding the investigation and initiate appropriate action against the persons involved in the act.

The petitioner submitted that on June 5 followed by the election defeat of K Annamalai in Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency, the DMK cadres dragged a goat into public with intentionally carrying the portrait of the BJP leader on the goat's neck.

They brutally slaughtered the goat and rubbed the blood on Annamalai's portrait, the cruelty was telecasted in main stream electronic media, said the petitioner.

The act of DMK cadres are not only amounting to animal cruelty but also an offence under IPC, said the petitioner.

The DMK supporters and cadres affecting the harmful and peace between the people and creating enimty between two groups, said the petitioner.

Hence, he sought to direct the State to take appropriate action against those persons involved in the act and submit a status report regarding the investigation.

After hearing the petitioner the bench directed the State to file counter and posted the matter after one week.