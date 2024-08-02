Madras HC closes SC remarks case against Dayanidhi Maran

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court closed the case filed against Dayanidhi Maran, DMK Member of Parliament, in the alleged offence of defaming Scheduled Caste as the prosecution found no cognizable offence.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by Dayanidhi Maran seeking to quash the criminal case pending against him in Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chennai.

The government advocate submitted that the prosecution has filed a closure report before the trial court stating that the investigation reveals no cognizable offence against the petitioner.

After the submission, the judge closed the petition and granted liberty to the complainant to get relief in a manner known to law.

The factual matrix of the case is that on May 15, 2020, Dayanidhi Maran met with the then-chief secretary Shanmugam regarding the COVID-19 relief measure.

While addressing the media after the meeting Dayanidhi Maran remarked that the chief secretary treated them like scheduled caste (oppressed people), which triggered a political uproar alleging that the MP insulted the scheduled caste people.

Based on the incident a case was booked against Dayanidhi Maran in Variety Hall Road police station, Coimbatore under Section 3 (1) (u) and 3 (1) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Since the scene of crime occurred in Chennai the case was transferred to Central Crime Branch, Chennai.