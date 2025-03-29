Madras HC closes former minister Jayakumar’s plaint

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court set aside the order of State Human Rights Commission, and closed the complaint given by the former minister D Jayakumar of AIADMK, by merely accepting the report submitted by the police.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice K Rajasekar held that the SHRC’s decision was erroneous, and directed the commission to hear Jayakumar’s case moved against the State police.

In 2022, the police arrested Jayakumar from his house in Pattinapakkam after a video went viral. In the video, he was seen forcing a DMK party man to remove his shirt and parading him in the public during the local body election at Tondiarpet. Jayakumar alleged that the DMK cadre attempted to cast bogus votes during the election.

However, based on the complaint given by the DMK cadre, Jayakumar was arrested from his house on February 20 at night. Hence, he filed a complaint in SHRC alleging human rights violation.

However, the SHRC closed his complaint, thereby prompting the former minister to knock on the HC’s door.