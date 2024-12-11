Madras HC closes application by actor Vadivelu against Singamuthu

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court closed an application moved by popular Tamil comedy actor SN Vadivelu against his colleague actor Singamuthu seeking to restrain the latter from making any defamatory or false information about him on public forum.

Justice G Jayachandran closed the application by accepting the affidavit submitted by Singamuthu stating that till the pendency of the suit he will not discuss, speak or publish any defamatory, false information or statement either oral or written against Vadivelu relating to his personal and professional life.

The judge posted the main suit preferred by Vadivelu to January 21, 2025 for further proceedings.

Vadivelu preferred the suit against Singamuthu Claiming Rs 5 crore as the cost for damages and also filed an application seeking interim injunction against his colleague actor from making any statement or interview against him.

The plaintiff claimed that he and Singamuthu acted together in several films since 2000 and their combination was a huge hit. However, the relationship turned bitter in 2015, since then Singamuthu making derogatory comments against him on social media by way of giving interviews in a motive to assassinate his character, said Vadivelu.

Hence, the comedy actor sought the Court's direction granting permanent injunction against Singamuthu from making any defamatory comments against his personal and professional life.