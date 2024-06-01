Madras HC casts doubts about organ transplant clearance procedure, says lots of skeletons in approval panel’s cupboard

CHENNAI: Casting serious doubts about the manner in which organ transplant procedures were being done in Tamil Nadu, a Madras High Court judge said a thorough probe into the approvals granted by the transplant authorisation committee would lead to “a lot of skeletons tumbling out”.

While big corporate hospitals were getting approvals from the committee, smaller hospitals often have their applications rejected, said Justice GR Swaminathan, calling for a uniform, liberal approach when considering applications seeking permission for transplanting organs from non-relative donors.

“If an enterprising investigative journalist (or a YouTuber, let me add tongue-in-cheek) undertakes a thorough probe of all the approvals granted so far, I am certain that lot of skeletons will tumble out of the cupboards of the committee,” the judge said while allowing a petition seeking to set aside the order of the authorisation committee rejecting an application for kidney transplant.

The petitioner, J Rajkumar, an electrical assistant in Indian Railways, was admitted to a private hospital at Pulianthope for kidney transplant. As his wife and relatives could not donate the organ due to incompatibility, a non-relative came forward to donate the organ out of love.

However, this was rejected by the committee, said the petitioner. Criticising the manner adopted by the committee in granting approval, the judge said if the applications are sent by a leading corporate hospital, they are fast-tracked and given green light, while the applications filed by a “normal hospital” were not fast tracked “and if possible rejected”.

“This is the way of capitalism,” he wrote in the order, adding, “All is fair not only in love and war but also in business.” Not stopping there, Justice Swaminathan said all applications submitted by Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre and Kauvery Hospitals in Chennai; CMC, Vellore; Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital, Coimbatore have been approved.

“However, the hospital where the petitioner wanted to undergo transplantation does not appear to be a big name and got rejected,” he said. “When suffering is common to all, the status of the hospital and the patient should be immaterial,” the judge added.

If the members of the committee had some doubts, they should issue notice and give the applicants an opportunity to explain. “In this case, the reason assigned is cryptic and it does not shed any light,” the court said. The petitioner was not given any opportunity to explain the so-call contradiction noticed by the committee, there has been a gross violation of the principle of natural justice, the judge said.