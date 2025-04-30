Madras HC case puts spoke in TN minibus scheme launch

CHENNAI: The launch of the new comprehensive minibus scheme 2024 across the state, including in Chennai and its suburbs, would be delayed by a month after the transport department withdrew its original notification and issued a fresh notification postponing the scheme's rollout date from May 1 to June 15.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar had told the State Assembly that Chief Minister MK Stalin would launch the minibus scheme in the second week of May. He said that a total of 1,842 new applications have been received for the operation of the minibus.

The Transport department withdrew the notification after the CITU-backed Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Federation moved the Madras High Court against the implementation of the mini-bus scheme to allow the operation of private mini-buses. The scheme permits private operators to run mini buses in underserved areas, aiming to improve last-mile connectivity under regulated conditions.

K Arumuga Nainar, general secretary of the CITU-backed union, said the scheme to allow private mini-buses would result in revenue loss for the state transport undertakings. He said his union filed a petition in the Madras High Court, challenging the government's notification of the new mini-bus scheme, as it was issued without considering objections.

"As per the Supreme Court's directive, the government must respond to the objections before notifying — this was how we opened our argument. The legal debate in court centred on the legality of the government's decision. The judge said other issues could be discussed later. The debate was focused on whether the government order violated the law, " he explained.

Nainar said that the government withdrew its initial order during the court proceedings and produced a new order dated April 28, which states that mini buses can be operated from June 15.

He noted that the union is preparing to mount another legal challenge. "We will continue to oppose privatisation, both legally and through ground-level protests," Nainar said.

Under the new comprehensive scheme, the maximum route length has been increased to 25 km, with 65% of the route being unserved by existing bus services, and the remaining 35% can include existing service routes. Additionally, if public facilities such as libraries, hospitals, district or taluk offices, or higher secondary schools are located within one km of the end of the 25 km route, the service will be extended to include those locations.