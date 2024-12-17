Madras HC calls for records from special court in S Ve Shekhar case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court called for the records from the special court in the case convicting former member of assembly S Ve Shekher for his defamatory and sexist post against female journalists on social media.

Justice P Velmurugan adjourned to Friday, the criminal revision petition moved by S Ve Sheker challenging the conviction ordered by the special court, for issuing orders.

The counsel appeared for Shekher submitted that special court made fallacy by accepting the digital evidence without the certification of section 65B(4) of Indian Evidence Act.

As per the act obtaining certification for the digital evidence is mandatory without that no accused can be convicted, which was also held by the Supreme Court in various judgment, said the counsel.

It was submitted that the creator of the defamatory statement is Thirumalai Sadagopan a resident of United States of America, without knowing the contents of the post Shekher shared it on his social media handle, said the counsel. After knowing the content, within one hour he removed the post from his social media platform and also tendered unconditional apology, submitted the counsel.

The judge wondered if the accused accepted the offence of sharing the defamatory statement, what is the need for compliance of section 65B(4) of Indian Evidence Act.

Further, the judge directed the registry of the high court to get the records of the special court regarding the case and adjourned the matter for orders.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu Journalist Protection and Welfare Association lodged a complaint against Shekher, alleging that he shared a post containing sexist and abusive narratives against women journalists in general.

However, Shekher explained that he shared the post without knowing the content of the post, after realizing the content of the post, it was removed and tendered an unconditional apology.

On February 19, the special court for hearing cases related MPs/MLA, Chennai convicted S Ve Shekher for 1 month of simple imprisonment and imposed Rs 15,000 fine as the court found him guilty under section under 504 and 509, of IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.