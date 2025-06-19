Begin typing your search...

    Where is Nithyananda? Where is Kailasa, asks Madras HC

    During the hearing, the court raised a series of pointed questions, including the exact location of the so-called ‘Kailasa’ nation, how one can travel there, whether a visa or passport is required, and where Nithyananda is currently residing, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    19 Jun 2025
    Nithyananda

    MADURAI: Following a single judge’s order barring self-styled godman Nithyananda from entering the Madurai Adheenam, he filed an appeal before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

    Representing Nithyananda, his disciple Archana submitted that he is residing in a sovereign country named 'United States of Kailasa (USK)', allegedly located near Australia. She further claimed that the nation is recognised by the United Nations.

    Archana also sought permission to appoint a new counsel to represent Nithyananda. Accepting the request, the court adjourned the hearing.

