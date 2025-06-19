Where is Nithyananda? Where is Kailasa, asks Madras HC

MADURAI: Following a single judge’s order barring self-styled godman Nithyananda from entering the Madurai Adheenam, he filed an appeal before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

During the hearing, the court raised a series of pointed questions, including the exact location of the so-called ‘Kailasa’ nation, how one can travel there, whether a visa or passport is required, and where Nithyananda is currently residing, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Representing Nithyananda, his disciple Archana submitted that he is residing in a sovereign country named 'United States of Kailasa (USK)', allegedly located near Australia. She further claimed that the nation is recognised by the United Nations.

Archana also sought permission to appoint a new counsel to represent Nithyananda. Accepting the request, the court adjourned the hearing.