Madras HC asks officials to submit report on obscene dance performances at Kulasei Dasara festival

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed officials to monitor proceedings of the ongoing Dasara festival at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district and submit a report of evidence of any obscene and vulgar dance performances or double-meaning songs played as part of cultural entertainment.

B. Ramkumar Adityan, from Tiruchendur, in his public interest litigation petition, stated that, as per tradition, the Dasara groups perform folk music and dance. Later, some of these groups began hiring cinema actors and bar dancers to perform dances in the streets to raise more money. “Now it has become fashionable, with a lot of Dasara groups having started to hire TV serial, cinema actors and bar dancers for the same. These hired dancers abstain from Viradham, dance to cinema songs, especially ‘kuthu songs’ on the streets. It’s obscene and demeaning for women and affects religious beliefs,” he said. Even the temple administration organises non-devotional dance performances with cinema songs at the Temple auditorium.

During the Dasara festival, most of the Dasara groups that observe fast are used to perform Kaliyattam, Oyilattam, Kavadiyattam, Kummi, Karakattam, Kollatam, Saamiyattam, Simma Nadanam, Thappattam (Pareiyattam), Pambu Attam (Snake dance), Puliyattam, Peyattam, Bommalattam, Poikal Kudurai Attam, Mayilattam, and Mohiniyattam, which are traditional dances of Tamil Nadu. But a few organisers resort to the ‘Adal Padal’ programme under the guise of cultural programmes.

Those who are observing Viradham dressed as goddesses, especially Kali, sitting simply and watching obscene dance to film songs, have become a common sight during Dasara. As long as such obscene dances with double-meaning songs were allowed, the dancers would continue to perform them in the name of ‘Adal Padal’ or cultural programme during the Dasara festival. Therefore, the authorities should ensure that there is no display of vulgarity or obscenity in connection with the temple festival of Arultharum Mutharamman Thirukovil, he urged.

Religious festivals are designed to uplift humanity and foster unity and harmony among people. Conducting dance programmes with obscene film songs at the Dasara festival is not an essential part of the Hindu religion, and it is against Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India. Citing these, the petitioner sought an interim injunction to restrain those groups from performing such obscene dance.

A division bench comprising Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice C Kumarappan, after hearing, directed the respondent authorities to constitute a monitoring committee comprising the Tahsildar and Tiruchendur DSP to watch the festival proceedings and submit evidence of any programme deemed obscene before the Court on October 9.