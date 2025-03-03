Madras HC allows Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi to bid for inclusion in all-party meet on delimitation on March 5

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the registered political party Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi to make representation to be a part of all-party meetings regarding the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats to Tamil Nadu.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the petitioner political party to represent before the State with proper particulars regarding its regulation with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and directed the government to consider it immediately and disposed of the petition.

Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi president and Advocate ML Ravi moved the petition alleging that his party was not called for the all-party meeting to be convened by the State regarding the reduction of Parliamentary seats for Tamil Nadu. The government should invite all the parties for such meetings, said the petitioner.

Despite 185 political parties, including his party, in Tamil Nadu being registered with the poll body, only 45 parties were invited, Ravi said.

Though we had contested in almost all the elections since the inception of our party and held several protests for the interest of the public at large, the State didn't invite our party to the all-party meeting scheduled to be held at the Secretariat on March 5, Ravi said. The state government should take steps to include all the registered parties in the State including his party, he added.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that if the petitioner makes representation along with all the documents regarding its registration, the State would definitely consider it and include the party for the meeting.