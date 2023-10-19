Madras HC adjourns Suo Motu against Minister K Ponmudy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned the Suo Motu initiated against the discharge of Minister K Ponmudy from a disproportionate asset (DA) case, as the Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Suo Motu is still pending before the Supreme Court.

Senior counsel NR Elango appeared for Ponmudy and his wife Visalatchi made a submission before Justice G Jayachandran that the SLP before the Supreme Court, challenging the Suo Motu initiation is not yet numbered, it will be taken up after the Pooja holidays and sought adjournment.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to November 3 for further hearing.

On August 10, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who held the portfolio for hearing cases against MP/MLAs, initiated Suo - Motu against the discharge of minister K Ponmudy, his wife, and other accused from the 2002 DA case.

Raising serious questions about the manner in which the minister was acquitted, the judge observed that the narrative revealed a "shocking and calculated attempt to manipulate and subvert the criminal justice system".

However, Ponmudy moved the Supreme Court against the Suo-MoMu initiation after the judge refused to recuse from hearing the case.

As the changes made in the portfolios of judges, the MP/MLA-related cases are now designated to Justice G Jayachandran.