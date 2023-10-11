Madras HC adjourns Senthilbalaji's bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned the bail plea of jailed Minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senior counsel N R Elango appeared for the minister contended before Justice G Jayachandran that after the surgery, which Senthilbalaji underwent for his coronary artery blockage, suffocates from serious illness and needs medical treatment. Further, the counsel also submitted the medical report of Senthilbalaji and sought bail on medical grounds.

The Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan appeared for ED objected to the bail on medical grounds and sought time to submit the counter.

After the submission, the judge adjourned the case on October 16 for further hearing.

On October 9, Senthilbalji was taken to Stanley government hospital, due to his ailment after surgery, later he was shifted back to Puzhal Central Prison.

Subsequently, Senthilbalaji filed a bail petition in the Madras High Court citing his health complications and need to undergo medical treatment.

ED registered a case against Senthilbalaji under the provisions of the PMLA over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime. He was arrested on June 14 at his residence in Chennai and the same day the principal sessions court subjugated Senthilbalaji into Judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.