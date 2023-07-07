Madras HC adjourns petitions for a week against Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned the petitions seeking to dismiss minister Senthilbalaji from the council of ministers, as he was arrested in PMLA case, for one week.

Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi president ML Ravi, former minister Jayakumar's son Jayavardhan and one other filed a petition in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to dismiss minister Senthilbalaji from the council of ministers.

As all the petitions having common grounds the MHC grouped all the three cases. The petitions was heard by the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu, on Friday.

The counsel for petition ML Ravi, argued that the Governor position is a constitutional authority, he is not an subordinate to any Union ministers by stating that the Governor is kept the dismissal letter of Senthilbalaji in abeyance on the advice of Union Home minister Amit Shah.

He also said that the Governor is acting as an agent of Union government.

The counsel appeared for Jayavardhan, said a minister who arrested in PMLA case cannot continue as the minister without portfolio as he argued that the public money is used to give salary for the minister arrested by ED.

After the submissions the bench directed both the counsels to circulate the previous judgment pertaining to this case and adjourned the hearing for one week.