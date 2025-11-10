Madhampatty Rangaraj urges Madras High court to order DNA test on Joy Crizildaa's child

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing controversy about his marital life, Chef Madhampatty Rangaraj requested the Madras High Court that a DNA test be conducted to affirm the paternity of Joy Crizildaa's infant daughter. He further informed the court that he was ready to bear all responsibilities for the child if it is proven that he is the father.

A few weeks earlier, fashion designer Joy Crizildaa had lodged a police complaint against Rangaraj, alleging that he had cheated her by marrying her despite already being married and impregnating her. She had posted on social media on the issue and had given interviews to many portals.

Subsequently, Rangaraj filed a petition seeking a ban on Joy Crizildaa from making defamatory remarks against him and an order to remove the related videos from social media. This case came up for hearing before Justice N Senthilkumar.

During the hearing, senior counsel S Prabakaran, appearing for Joy Crizildaa, argued that Rangaraj had deceived her by falsely claiming to have divorced his wife and then marrying and living with her.

Appearing for Rangaraj, counsel Vijayan Subramanian stated that a DNA test should be conducted for Joy Crizildaa's daughter, and if it proved that Rangaraj was the father, he was willing to take lifelong responsibility for the child.

However, he argued that certain YouTube channels were publishing defamatory videos about Rangaraj, damaging his reputation and monetising such content.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court directed both parties to submit written arguments by November 14. The court then reserved its verdict without specifying a date.