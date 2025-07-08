Ma Subramanian treks Krishnagiri hills to inspect medical facilities

CHENNAI: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the hilly areas (Alahalli and Mattupattikkuttai) in the Denkanikottai taluk of Krishnagiri district and had interaction with the people living there.

He walked 14 km to the hill villages and spoke to the people and enquired about the treatment methods being done under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

"The government is insisting that women should get married at the right age, as many child marriages are happening in the hilly regions. That is, if children are born between 18 and 21, both the child and the mother will be healthy,” said the minister.

“The Alahalli villagers should ensure that women get married at the age of 18 and men at the age of 21. Even though there are certain difficulties, it must be ensured that children go to school every day. Schemes like the daily breakfast and free uniforms in the school education are provided for the welfare of the children," he said.

Ma Subramanian mentioned that there are about 300 villages in the hills of Tamil Nadu that have been visited.

“The doctors, nurses and medical staff who come to the hill villages and provide medical services must be more respected and happy about the medical services,” he pointed out.

“One of the demands of the residents is for road facilities in this area, and this can be done only after obtaining permission from the forest department," Ma Subramanian said.

"We visited eight hill villages around Bettamugilalam, along with senior officials of this department, four years ago. Two people in that area needed artificial legs, and in December 2021, it was given,” he said.

“There are 2,200 hill villages in Tamil Nadu. Most of the hills have 30-40 villages, and most do not have road facilities,” the health minister noted.

He also pointed out that a hill village was selected for the 75,000th beneficiary of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. Nallammal from Namakkal was the beneficiary.

“Even when going through that village, the road was in poor condition, and road facilities have been provided now in that area as well," he added.