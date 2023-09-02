Ma Subramanian releases BNYS rank list

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian released the rank list for Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS) degree in Tamil Nadu at Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College - Hospital, Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian medicine on Saturday.



Srilekha with a score of 199.50 topped the rank list, followed by Subhasree from Kancheepuram with 199.50.As many as 2,049 applications were received for yoga and naturopathy courses for the year 2023-24, out of which 1,990 were accepted as eligible applications for two government institutions and 17 private colleges.

There are 1,660 seats available in these 19 colleges. The counselling for the special category for the BNYS course would begin on September 11th, 2023 from 07 am, while the general counselling to start on September 11th and end on September 13th, 2023. The allotment of seats is expected to be completed on 14th September, 2023.



The minister said that a large number of female students have qualified and topped the list, which is a good thing. The popularity of Yoga and Naturopathy is not only in India but worldwide today. Especially Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy are quite popular, " he said.

Third round of MBBS counselling in second week of September

Talking about the MBBS/BDS counselling, he said that the third round of MBBS/BDS counseling will start in the second week of September. "The first round of counselling is over and all the government seats are filled. As far as medical colleges are concerned, there are 74 medical colleges and 11,300 seats for MBBS. There are 34 institutions for dental courses in Tamil Nadu. All the vacancies to be filled by the government in Tamil Nadu have been filled. Currently, under the management quota, 82 vacancies are to be filled for NRI and 156 government quota seats in self financed colleges are going to be filled and 82 seats are going to be filled for management quota in self financed colleges, " he said.

"Last date for admission to college in second round is 04th September, 2023. The third round of counselling in Tamil Nadu will begin in the second week of September. Tamil Nadu is a state that has filled 100 percent medical seats within the specified time frame. In a few states in India they are going to start counselling only next week. We have started the process quickly and the students have started going to the classes, " he added.