Ma Subramanian meets Union Minister JP Nadda with demands for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum regarding important issues related to the TN Health Department, including the admission policy for NEET, the new AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore, and medical colleges in the State.

Subramanian discussed the admission policy for medicine and opposition to NEET, and requested the establishment of a new AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore, as well as new government medical colleges in six districts of Tamil Nadu. He also requested that the Union Health Minister sanction 24 urban and 26 rural primary health centers, and 500 health sub-centers in the State, according to a press note. Additionally, they raised concerns about the National Medical Commission’s National Exit Test Regulations, 2023, and the proposed common counseling under the National Medical Commission’s Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

The health minister also asked for the strengthening of cancer care services in Tamil Nadu under the Tertiary Care Initiative Scheme, at a total cost of Rs. 447.94 crore. He further requested the development of neurosurgery departments and the establishment of simulation and skill labs in 22 Tertiary Care Institutions, at a total cost of Rs 603.45 crore.