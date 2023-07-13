Ma Su to make 14 demands at 15th health conference in Dehradun

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian and health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi will be attending the 15th health conference that will see a participation of all the state health ministers that will be held at Dehradun in Uttarakhand on 14 July, 2023.

He will be putting forward various demands of the State to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other ministers including the change in the admission policy for medical courses opposing National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and request for a new AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore.

State will also request for establishment of new government medical colleges in six districts and new government nursing colleges in Government Medical College premises in Tamil Nadu. He will also be expressing objection to the draft Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations that were recently circulated for public opinion.

Tamil Nadu minister will also be objecting to common counselling proposed by the National Medical Commission and draft National Medical Commission (Establishment of Medical Colleges and Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating - Increase of Seats for Medical Education) Regulations, 2023 that were recently circulated for public opinion.

Tamil Nadu will demand that all the vacant All India quota MBBS seats be surrendered to the State and establishment of 50 new Rural Primary Health Centres and 50 new Urban Primary Health Centres.

The demand to upgrade 50 Primary Health Centres and demand establishment of 50 new urban health centers and 50 new rural health sub centres.

Ma Subramanian will also demand for the establishment of an additional 100 bedded critical care block in Government Royapettah Hospital, under Pradhan Mandri Ayushman Bharath Health Infrastructure Mission.