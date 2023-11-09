Ma Su, Secy participate in 8th National Ayurvedic Day celebration

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi participated in the 8th National Ayurvedic Day celebration at the Chennai Arumbakkam Ayurvedic Hospital on Thursday. Addressing the public at the celebration event, TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian stressed the importance of Ayurveda medicines.

"Today we are celebrating the 8th National Ayurvedic Day. There are 1,443 Indian systems of medicine available here in Tamil Nadu. We still have the traditional medical treatment through Ayurvedic medicines preserved," Subramanian said. "In Ayurveda, we have 104 traditional treatments. Today we have 1 state-run Ayurvedic College and 6 private Ayurvedic colleges.

The TN government is giving importance to the Indian traditional medical system" the minister added. "Sidha Unani Ayurveda Yoga or Homoeopathy, is now used by many people, and they trust the medical treatment, which is a Tamilian tradition. The TN government is giving importance to the Indian traditional medical system," he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi also appealed to the gathering to use Ayurvedic medicines instead of Allopathic medicines. "Today, students have displayed the goodness of Ayurveda at the 8th National Ayurvedic Day. In our society, slowly and steadily, people are shifting from allopathy to Ayurveda medicines for traditional diseases," Bedi said.

The TN Health Secretary also mentioned that he makes use of Ayurvedic medicine and gets cured. "The South is known for Ayurveda. We should create awareness and a good health system for people. Ayurveda is known for better treatments of skin diseases and back pain than allopathy. I also use ayurvedic medicines," Bedi stated.

Nowadays, the impact of non-communicable diseases is increasing, so without letting people become dependent on the allopathic system, ayurvedic stem gives non-side effective medicine and care, he added. The health secretary further said, "We have one government ayurvedic college and six private ayurvedic colleges in Tamil Nadu working in the public interest."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian also introduced 'Deepavali Legiyam' by Tamil Nadu government-run Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation (TAMPCOL).

Deepavali Legiyam, also known as Deepavali Marundhu, is a traditional Ayurvedic medicinal paste that helps aid in digestion. It is consumed on the day of Deepavali on an empty stomach. It is taken before eating any of the Diwali sweets and snacks for easy digestion.