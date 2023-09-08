Ma Su inaugurates various medical infrastructure projects in Sivagangai

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated several projects completed at the cost of Rs 1.02 crore in Sivagangai on Friday.

Of the various infrastructure projects, a Public Health Unit, Nurse's Quarters, Nurses Training School, laboratory and accomodation facilities were inaugurated.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperatives K R Periyakaruppan, Sivagangai Member of Parliament Karthi P Chidambaram were also present at the inaugural.

He said that the state government is trying to improve the medical infrastructure in the State. Minister for Cooperatives K R Periyakaruppan said that the Tamil Nadu Government is a government that protects the welfare of the people by providing excellent medical services to the public.

Health minister said that Sivagangai Government Medical College and Hospital is going to receive a 50-bed intensive care unit at a cost of Rs 20 crore, a maternity unit at a cost of Rs 10.50 crores.

The Tirupattur Government Hospital will also receive an emergency unit at a cost of Rs 4.34 crore. While Muthanendal District Public Health Unit, Sivagangai Urban Primary Health Center, Muthupattinam Urban Primary Health Center, Devakota Urban Primary Health Center and sub-health centers are other buildings that are under progress.

He said that Tamil Nadu has received 478 awards from National Quality Assurance Standards and 77 certificates from LaQshaya, which includes health centers from Sivagangai also.

He added that the government announced to set up 708 urban welfare centers across Tamil Nadu, and the centers in Sivagangai were inaugurated recently.

Among the 50 Primary Health Centers allocated across Tamil Nadu, Urban Primary Health Center in Krishnarajapuram Colony, Manamadurai has been allocated Rs 1.20 crore and Sankarapuram Rural Primary Health Center has been allocated Rs.1.20 crore.

As many as 1,84,093 beneficiaries are benefiting under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvom, while 4,39,104 people have benefitted due to the follow-up service under the scheme.

He added that the government primary health centers also provide treatment for snake bites and dog bites so that people can get quality medical services near their residence.

He also inaugurated a medical laboratory set up at an estimated cost of Rs.10 lakh at the Mallakottai Government Primary Health Center and a Nurses Training School under the Tiruppuvanam Panchayat Union, with an additional hostel building that has been completed in the school at an estimated cost of Rs 17 lakhs.