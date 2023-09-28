Ma Su inaugurates awareness camp on Rabies prevention in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the Rabies awareness camp at Pudukottai Primary Health Center in Thoothukudi on Thursday. The minister said that in 2017, 65 deaths were reported in the State due to Rabies and we have seen a decline in the number of Rabies deaths after the awareness campaigns.

The camp held by Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and the Veterinary Department on account of was focused on creating awareness among the people on response towards dog bites as misinformation and lack of right treatment, leads to deaths due to Rabies.

The minister said that Rabies is not just limited to dog bites but it might also be caused by other animals like cat, monkey, goat, cow, horse, fox, mongoose, wolf, etc., but 95 percent of the time it is caused due to a rabid dog bite. People can experience fever and headache initially and later, they can experience panic or fear upon seeing water.

The health minister said that the State has adequate availability of medicines for snake and dog bites.

In the past two years, 60,380 people have been affected with dog bites and 16,484 have been affected with snake bites.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has 6,21,726 anti-rabies vaccines for dog bites, 35,502 vials of immunoglobulin and 1,07,087 anti-snake venom for snake bites.

The veterinary doctors, dog catchers, zoo keepers, forest officials, veterinary employees are recorded to take a rabies vaccine as a precaution. The precautionary vaccine should be taken in 3 doses on the 1st, 7th and 21st day. The rabies vaccines should be compulsorily administered to the pet dogs, " he said.

In case of severe injury due to a dog bite, immunoglobin vaccines can also be administered based on the advice of a medical practitioner and he said that the vaccines are available for free at all the government hospitals and Primary Health Centers.

He advised the public to wash the wounded area with water and soap for at least 15 minutes, upon being bitten by a dog or pet animals.

It is advisable to wash with running water from the tap, usage of disinfectants like alcohol or dettol Is also preferred.

Avoid covering or dressing the wound. The minister said that vaccines are available for rabies and with the use of four injections, rabies can be prevented. The treatment should be started immediately after being bitten by the dog.

The first dose on day one, second dose on day three, third dose on day seven followed by fourth dose on day 28.