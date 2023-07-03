Ma Su inaugurates addl building of TN Cold Storage Medicine Warehouse & e-office system

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the additional building of the State Cold Storage Medicine Warehouse at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at the DMS Campus.

He also inaugurated State-level e-office services by inaugurating distribution management and monitoring systems.

He said that there is an adequate availability of vaccines and about 10 lakh pregnant mothers and 9.16 lakh infants are given 11 types of vaccines against several vaccine-preventable diseases through the Universal Immunization Program.

"All the vaccines supplied by the Union Government to Tamil Nadu are received by the State Vaccine Stores and sent to the 10 regional vaccine stores, keeping them under refrigeration. Also, 46 district vaccine stores are managed under the zonal vaccine stores. To further improve this, 2 walk-in-cooler rooms and 2 walk-in storage rooms were constructed for Rs 1.20 crores and inaugurated on Monday," said the Health Minister.

He added that the vaccines will be supplied to Primary Health Centres, Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals, District Head Government Hospitals, and Taluk and Non-Taluk Government Hospitals.

A drug distribution management and monitoring system has also been created at the State level and was inaugurated by the Minister.

He said that the medicines being procured by Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) are sent to all government medical establishments in Tamil Nadu.

"Earlier, the medicines for snake bite and dog bite were available only in local government hospitals, district government hospitals and medical college hospitals. But now these medicines are also available in the primary health centers. Through this Medicines Supply Management and Monitoring System, the availability of medicines can be monitored and provided at the State level and district level," the Minister said.

The software has been developed by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation and formal training has been provided to all Deputy Director of Health Services and all primary health center pharmacists.

Talking about the e-office processing system, he said that the e-office web application tool has been developed to conduct office processes electronically.

It will also provide health services and counselling through this scheme by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.