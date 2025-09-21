Luxury bus with 40 passengers collides with lorry near Vaniyambadi; all safe

CHENNAI: Forty passengers travelling in a luxury bus escaped without injuries after the vehicle collided with a container lorry near Vaniyambadi, Daily Thanthi reported.

Police said the lorry, which was carrying cotton waste from West Bengal to Erode, was moving along the Chennai–Bengaluru National Highway near Chettiyappanur when the bus from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, heading to Coimbatore, hit it from behind while overtaking.

The impact damaged the front portion of the bus. The passengers, who were asleep at the time, rushed out after the accident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Vaniyambadi Taluk police and Highways Department staff reached the spot and cleared the damaged bus using a crane. Passengers were later shifted to another bus to continue their journey.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.