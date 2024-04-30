LS polls: Youth arrested in Theni for trespassing into strong room

CHENNAI: While the strong room where EVMs were placed for the votes polled in Theni LS constituency at Theni Kammavar Sangam College in Koduvilarpatti was put under heavy surveillance, a youth identified as Rajesh Kannan entered the premises of the counting centre on his two wheeler.

However, the security guards intercepted the youth and checked him and the vehicle.

The youth, who was angry about moving out, shouted at the police and used abusive language.

After enquiring, police sources said a relative of the youth works in the college and he entered the counting centre in violation to meet the relative thinking that the college is functional as usual.

Based on a complaint lodged by Koduvilarpatti VAO Madhukannan, PC Patty police have booked a case against the youth under six sections and arrested him.