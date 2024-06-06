LS Polls: Vijaya Prabhakar is not defeated; he has been defeated, says Premalatha Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said in a press conference that Vijaya Prabhakar is not defeated; he has been defeated.

It is true that he has not fallen but has been overthrown by intrigue. I have all the evidence for that, she added.

Vijaya Prabhakar was defeated by a very close vote count. Why did the district collector stop the vote counting from 3pm to 5pm ?

Why do CM's say victory in 40 constituencies before announcing the result of Virudhunagar constituency?

It is true that there were many irregularities after the 13th round of vote counting, she further stated.

The official announcement and reports from the election area constituency were contradictory. Why were the postal ballot votes counted at midnight? Pressure has been put on the Virudhunagar collector and he switched off his mobile phone. There has been a mistake in the vote counting.

A re-counting should be conducted in Virudhunagar constituency under the supervision of a retired judge.

We have submitted a petition in this regard to the Election Commission. There is hope that the Election Commission will make a good decision.

It is the right to request a re-count process within 45 days, said Premalatha Vijayakanth.