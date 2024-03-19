LS Polls: PMK to announce seat sharing deal with BJP today

CHENNAI: A day after the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) announced that it has decided to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties are slated to have a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai and the PMK president will be meeting at PMK founder Ramadoss' house Tuesday morning for the seat-sharing agreement, party sources said. Following this, PMK leaders are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Salem, they added.

The PMK on Monday announced that the party has decided to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the names of the candidates will be announced by PMK founder Ramadoss on Wednesday, the party's general secretary said.

"PMK decided to ally with the BJP. Regarding constituencies and candidates, PMK founder Ramadoss will make an announcement the day after tomorrow," PMK General Secretary Vadivel Ravanan. The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

Notably, the BJP is without a major alliance partner in Tamil Nadu and PM Modi has already made five visits to Tamil Nadu this year ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The state will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19.