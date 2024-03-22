LS Polls: Our enemies in the election battle are enemies of mankind, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the political enemies faced by them in the poll fray this time are enemies of mankind.

Writing to his party cadre a day before launching his poll campaign from Trichy, Stalin said, "The enemies we face in the poll fray for the 2024 Lok Sabha election are not just our political enemies, they are enemies of India. They are enemies of the Indian Constitution. They are enemies to the unity and integrity of India, secularism and federal principles. Altogether, they are enemies of mankind."

Describing BJP and its leaders as the kind of people who do not fear uttering lies, the Chief Minister said that the sole intention of the ruling BJP was uttering lies.

"From the person occupying the high office of the Prime Minister to the union ministers and ministers of state and party functionaries, they are into the business of engaging in a campaign of spreading falsehood and lies. The people of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing it during the last few days. With no achievements to show to the Tamil Nadu electorate in the last 10 years, the BJP is slandering against the DMK. The BJP has adopted a campaign formula of projecting Tamils as terrorists, " the CM added.

Calling the social justice principle of Periyar, discipline taught by Anna and achievements of the DMK regime from the days of Kalaignar as his party's weapons in the election battle, Stalin said, "The Parliament elections held so far were for deciding who must ascend to power. This election is for deciding who must not come to power. This is not just an election field. This is a battlefield to protect democracy."

Appealing to his party cadre to go door-to-door and educate every voter how the BJP has been vindictive in its approach towards Tamil Nadu in the last ten years, the DMK president said that the cadre must definitely expose how the AIADMK supported the vengefulness of the BJP.

Let us rip off the mask of the secret alliance between the BJP and AIADMK.

The CM also advised his party cadre to effectively take up the online campaign to defeat the lies and rumours spread by the BJP on social media platforms like Whatsapp.