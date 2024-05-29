LS polls: EPS urges counting agents to remain alert till last vote counted on June 4

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that the people of the state extended their support to the party and voted in its favour to vent their ire against the ruling DMK government.

He gave a clarion call to the counting agents of the party and its allies to remain agile till the declaration of the results on June 4.

The recognised agents should enter the counting centre with appropriate identity cards on time. The agents check whether the counted votes and the number of votes polled and entered in 17 C form are identical, said Palaniswami in a statement.

They have been urged not to step out of their respective counting centre till the final rounds of the counting and declaration of the results.

They should exercise caution and remain alert through the counting, he said and charged that the DMK functionaries are experts in spreading misinformation to create confusion and indulge in malpractice and violence. Hence, the AIADMK and its alliance parties' agents should be very careful to ensure nothing goes wrong.

If the DMK agents and functionaries indulge in any malpractice, it should be immediately taken to the notice of the concerned officials in the counting centre, said Palaniswami and added that they should exhibit discipline in following the orders from the party high command, candidates and chief agents during counting and accomplish their task to enhance the party cadres, functionaries and leaders' tireless campaign to guarantee the victory in the polls.