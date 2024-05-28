LS polls: DMK to hold district secretaries, LS poll candidates meet on June 1

Begin typing your search...

28 May 2024
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries, LS poll candidates on June 1.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin will chair a meeting of the party district secretaries through video conferencing on Saturday.

The meeting has been called amid speculation that the DMK could discuss about the booth committee members' activities during LS poll voting on April 19, stated a report from Thanthi TV.

