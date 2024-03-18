Begin typing your search...
LS Polls: DMK allots 9 TN, 1 Pondy seat to Congress; pact signed
Alliance leader DMK has allotted nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry seat to the Congress.
CHENNAI: The ruling DMK and Congress on Monday signed the pact for finalising constituencies for the Parliamentary polls shortly.
- Chief Minister M K Stalin has reached Anna Arivalayam to formalise agreement with his congress state counterpart K Selvaperunthagai.
- Selvaperunthagai and senior state Congress leaders EVKS Elangovan have reached Arivalayam
- These are the seats given to Congress (Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivagangai, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Karur, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari and Puducherry-UT)
- Congress has been allocated Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai instead of Arani & Trichy seats.
- Besides retaining Karur & Sivagangai seats, Congress has managed to secure Tirunelveli, a sitting seat of the DMK, this time. DT Next named the same constituencies last week.
- Congress has given up Arani, Trichy & Theni for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai & Tirunelveli
