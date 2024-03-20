Begin typing your search...
LS Polls: DMK, AIADMK candidates announced; check who stands where !!
CHENNAI: The ruling DMK, AIADMK on Wednesday announced their candidates along with their constituencies.
DMK is contesting in 21 parliamentary seats, whereas AIADMK on the other side is contesting in 16. Of these, there are 8 seats where DMK faces-off AIADMK.
Here are the seats:
|Constituency
DMK candidates
AIADMK candidates
North Chennai
Kalanidhi Veeraswamy
Royapuram Mano
South Chennai
Thamizhachi Thangapandian
J.Jayavardhan
Kanchipuram
Selvam
Rajasekar
Arakonam
Jagathrakshakan
A.L. Vijayan
Salem
TM Selvaganapathy
Vignesh
Erode
Prakash
Aatral Ashok Kumar
Theni
Thanga Tamilselvan
VT Narayanan
Arani
Dharani Vendhan
Gajenthiran
