LS Polls: DMK, AIADMK candidates announced; check who stands where !!

DMK is contesting in 21 parliamentary seats, whereas AIADMK on the other side is contesting in 16.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 March 2024 7:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-20 07:36:01.0  )
The DMK and AIADMK has released their candidate list and party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK, AIADMK on Wednesday announced their candidates along with their constituencies.

DMK is contesting in 21 parliamentary seats, whereas AIADMK on the other side is contesting in 16. Of these, there are 8 seats where DMK faces-off AIADMK.

Here are the seats:

Constituency

DMK candidates

AIADMK candidates

North Chennai

Kalanidhi Veeraswamy

Royapuram Mano

South Chennai

Thamizhachi Thangapandian

J.Jayavardhan

Kanchipuram

Selvam

Rajasekar

Arakonam

Jagathrakshakan

A.L. Vijayan

Salem

TM Selvaganapathy

Vignesh

Erode

Prakash

Aatral Ashok Kumar

Theni

Thanga Tamilselvan

VT Narayanan

Arani

Dharani Vendhan

Gajenthiran

LS PollsDMKAIADMK candidatesparliamentary seatsDMK candidatesAIADMK candidates for LS polls
Online Desk

