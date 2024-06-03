LS polls: Counting may go up to 25 rounds in Delta regions of Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: All preparatory works are in place for the counting process in the region.

The counting may go between 18 and 25 rounds and the respective returning officers have visited the centres and ensured utmost safety on Monday.

According to the officials, each Assembly segment has been allotted a room and each room has been given around 14 tables and each table would have a micro observer and separate arrangements have been made for the agents.

The officials would commence the counting process in the closed chamber.

Meanwhile, in Jamal Mohamed College, where the EVMs for Tiruchy constituency have been placed, as many as 11 tables have been arranged for counting the postal votes and each table would have one assistant returning officer, presiding officer and two assistants and one micro observer.

“Around 1,500 police personnel are deployed on security duty and the result of each round would be announced through loud speakers. The party workers are asked to stay 100 metres away from the main entrance of the counting centre,” Collector and Returning Officer M Pradeep Kumar told the reporters after inspecting the counting centre.