The Congress party on Saturday released its candidate list for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 March 2024 5:40 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-23 18:00:28.0  )
LS polls: Congress releases its candidates list, fields Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga
Congress Flag

CHENNAI: The Congress party on Saturday released its candidate list for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

In the list, Tamil Nadu gets 7 seats.

Here is the list:

TIRUVALLUR - SC: Sasikanth Senthil

KRISHNAGIRI: K. Gopinath

KARUR: S. Jothimani

CUDDALORE: M.K. Vishnu Prasad

SIVAGANGA: Karti P Chidambaram

VIRUDHUNAGAR: B. Manickam Tagore

ΚΑΝΝΙYAKUMARI: Vijay Vasanth

Online Desk

