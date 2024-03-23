LS polls: Congress releases its candidates list, fields Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga

CHENNAI: The Congress party on Saturday released its candidate list for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

In the list, Tamil Nadu gets 7 seats.

Here is the list:

TIRUVALLUR - SC: Sasikanth Senthil

KRISHNAGIRI: K. Gopinath

KARUR: S. Jothimani

CUDDALORE: M.K. Vishnu Prasad

SIVAGANGA: Karti P Chidambaram

VIRUDHUNAGAR: B. Manickam Tagore

ΚΑΝΝΙYAKUMARI: Vijay Vasanth