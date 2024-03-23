Begin typing your search...
LS polls: Congress releases its candidates list, fields Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga
CHENNAI: The Congress party on Saturday released its candidate list for the upcoming parliamentary polls.
In the list, Tamil Nadu gets 7 seats.
Here is the list:
TIRUVALLUR - SC: Sasikanth Senthil
KRISHNAGIRI: K. Gopinath
KARUR: S. Jothimani
CUDDALORE: M.K. Vishnu Prasad
SIVAGANGA: Karti P Chidambaram
VIRUDHUNAGAR: B. Manickam Tagore
ΚΑΝΝΙYAKUMARI: Vijay Vasanth
