LPG transporters’ strike will not affect cylinder supply to public: Oil companies

CHENNAI: The Oil Marketing Companies (IOCL, BPCL and HPCL) on Friday assured LPG consumers of adequate cylinder supplies, and advised them not to panic over the ongoing strike by bulk LPG transporters affiliated with the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association.

The companies also appealed to the transporters to call off the strike and desist from any such activities that would disrupt essential LPG supplies to the public.

“At present, the companies have bulk LPG stocks in their bottling plants, and distributorships will function as usual,” stated an official release from the state level coordinator of Oil Industry – Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

It claimed that the recent transportation tender was finalised after extensive discussions with transporters from all regions, where various demands were put forth by them. “Several clarifications were issued to address their key concerns, and we have incorporated their feedback through pre-bid meetings held in Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Guwahati,” it said.

The release noted that the new tender regulations were part of “our ongoing efforts to enhance the safety and efficiency of LPG transportation. Despite these efforts, a section of transporters has called for a strike, primarily demanding a rollback of penalty clauses related to safety violations and other matters”.

Pointing out that talks were on with the major transporters to resolve the situation at the earliest, it assured consumers that the companies were committed to maintaining a steady supply of domestic and commercial LPG to meet their needs.