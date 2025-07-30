Begin typing your search...
LPG strike called off in Tamil Nadu after talks with IndianOil
Following discussions with IndianOil Corporation today, the Association agreed to withdraw the strike
CHENNAI: The LPG Cylinder Lorry Owners Association had announced an indefinite strike from August 1, 2025, to highlight key demands. Following discussions with IndianOil Corporation today, the Association agreed to withdraw the strike.
IndianOil has assured its valued customers in Tamil Nadu that LPG supplies will remain uninterrupted and cylinder deliveries will continue smoothly across the State.
