LPG blast triggers massive fire in Tirupur; 42 sheds of migrant workers gutted

COIMBATORE: As many as 42 tin-roofed sheds crumbled in a major fire triggered by a cylinder blast in Tirupur on Wednesday.

According to police, Dharadevi (50), from MGR Colony near Chikkanna Government Arts College, had rented out her 42 sheds to migrant workers from Tiruvannamalai. They were involved in construction work and employed in textile firms.

“On Wednesday morning, when everyone had gone to work, a blast occurred in one of the houses due to a suspected gas leak. The fire spread out fast, leading to a blast of around nine cylinders in the neighbouring sheds, resulting in a massive fire with deafening noise,” police said.

On receiving information, the Tirupur North and South fire service personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire after battling for over three hours. More than 30 fire service personnel and ten tankers were engaged in the operation.

The workers who hurried back were taken aback by the loss of their valuables, including cash, documents, and other belongings kept in the house. Three two-wheelers were gutted in a fire.

Police said a major tragedy had been averted as the workers were away. The Tirupur police have registered a case, and further inquiry is under way.