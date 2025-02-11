Loyalists must rebel against EPS to save AIADMK: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday said that former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami has been using the AIADMK and its symbol ‘Two-Leaves’ as a ‘shield’ to protect himself. He called upon the cadre to rebel against him to safeguard the party.

“Palaniswami has been using the party and its symbol as a shield to protect himself. I urge the true loyalists of AIADMK and its late leaders not to remain silent in the face of Palaniswami’s leadership. If he continues to helm the party, it will cease to exist after the 2026 Assembly elections,” Dhinakaran told journalists.

The remark was in response to a question regarding senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan’s decision to refrain from participating in the felicitation of Palaniswami in Coimbatore on Sunday in connection with the implementation of the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme. The event was organised by farmers.