Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal strengthens; weathermen forecast another system in the making

CHENNAI: The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which has been persistent for the past three days, has strengthened into a low-pressure system located over the central and southwest Bay of Bengal as of December 20.

Though earlier predictions had said that it may weaken Saturday (December 21) or Saturday (December 22), the system is persisting and is expected to move towards the Andhra-Tamil Nadu coast in the next 24 hours, bringing with it moderate rains.

It is lying approximately 390 km from Chennai and 430 km from Visakhapatnam, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Due to this, light fog is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, with light to moderate rain likely in areas like Puducherry and Karaikal areas from December 21 to 25. Afterward, this is likely to dissipate, added a Daily Thanthi report.

However, another low-pressure zone may form in the Bay of Bengal after December 26, the weather officials said.

The sky will be partly cloudy for Chennai with some parts of the city receiving light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature in Chennai will hover around 27-28°C, while the minimum will be around 23°C.

The IMD has also issued warnings for strong winds over coastal regions. Gale-force winds of 35-45 km/h, and occasional gusts of 55 kmph are expected over northern coastal areas, west Bay of Bengal, and southern Odisha coast.

Cyclonic winds with a speed of 35 to 45 kmph and occasional speed of 55 kmph are likely to occur in the midwest and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra and south Odisha on December 22.

On December 23, the northern parts of central west Bay and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal are likely to experience strong gale force winds of 35 to 45 kmph with occasional gusts of 55 kmph, the forecast said, asking fishermen to avoid venturing into these areas.