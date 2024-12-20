Low pressure over Bay likely to intensify into depression within next 12 hrs: IMD

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday that the low-pressure area prevailing over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 12 hours.

As per an IMD bulletin, the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has moved northwards and now lies over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, as of 5.30 am on December 20, while the associated upper cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The system is expected to continue moving nearly northwards and will likely concentrate into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal within the next 12 hours. Following that, it is expected to move north-northeastwards while maintaining its intensity as a depression for the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the prevailing system, light to moderate rain is expected at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Friday. Haze and mist are also likely to prevail in isolated pockets during the early morning hours across these regions, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said. From December 21 to 25, light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with similar weather conditions expected throughout the period, the weather department added.