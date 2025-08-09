Low-pressure likely over Bay of Bengal; light rain forecast for Chennai

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 13, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, adding that cloudy sky with light rain was likely in Chennai on Sunday.

An upper air cyclonic circulation persisting over north interior Karnataka and neighbouring areas at 5.8 km above mean sea level is also influencing weather conditions, officials added.

According to weather officials, light to moderate rain at isolated places along with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two locations, is expected over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next couple of days. Between August 12 and 15, light to moderate showers are likely at isolated places across the region.

On Saturday, Palayamkottai recorded the State’s highest maximum temperature at 38.5°C, while Karur Paramathi had the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 21.5°C. In Chennai, the maximum temperature was 34.1°C in Nungambakkam and 33.1°C in Meenambakkam.

Rainfall recorded from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday showed Vellore and PN Palayam (Coimbatore) receiving the highest, 5 mm. Virinjipuram (Vellore) followed with 4.5 mm, while Ooty, Puducherry, Tittakudi and Hosur (Krishnagiri) each got 4 mm. Aruppukottai (Virudhunagar) recorded 3 mm, and Nellai in Cuddalore recorded the least at 0.5 mm.