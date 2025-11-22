Low pressure forms; south TN braces for heavy rains till Nov 25

CHENNAI: The new low-pressure area formed over the Strait of Malacca and the South Andaman Sea on Saturday (November 22) is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of southern Tamil Nadu.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and turn into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 24. It is likely to intensify further over the southwest Bay in the following two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai said.

Under the influence of this system, several districts in the state may receive light to moderate showers, while heavy rains are likely in the southern districts of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram from today until November 25.

Today, on November 22, heavy rain is also likely in isolated places across Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and in Puducherry and Karaikal.

On November 23 (Sunday), the rainfall area is expected to expand to include areas in Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ariyalur and Kallakurichi, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

On November 24 (Monday), isolated places in Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal, may receive a heavy spell of rain.

On November 25 (Tuesday), rain may continue mainly in isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during these four days.