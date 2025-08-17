Low-pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; heavy rain alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore ghat areas on August 17

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has reported that a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, as per predictions.

At 8.30 am on Sunday, the low-pressure area, influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation in the same region, lay over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 9.6 km above sea level, tilting southwest with height. The Meteorological Department said it is likely to move west-northwest, concentrate into a depression within 24 hours, and cross the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Tuesday forenoon (August 19)

Additionally, the RMC said an east-west trough runs from the upper-air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha to the upper-air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and south Gujarat-Konkan, passing through North Marathwada. It is also linked to the cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha, South Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha.

Thus, under the influence of these systems, light to moderate rain is expected across the state over the next week (August 17 to August 23).

On August 17, Monday, heavy rainfall is expected over the Nigiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore. The RMC has also forecast thunderstorms and strong winds over one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on the same day.

Chennai city and its neighbourhood may witness partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain on August 17 and 18, as per the RMC bulletin. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in some areas on the first day.

The RMC also forecast that strong wind gusting to 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area on Monday and Tuesday.