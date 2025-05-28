Low pressure area to intensify at Bay of Bengal; red alert issued for Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Wednesday issued a red alert for The Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore for today and tomorrow (May 29 and 30).

The alert comes in the wake of advancement of the southwest monsoon to more parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and west-central part of the Bay of Bengal, and conditions favourable for the concentration of low pressure area into depression.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Dindigul and Tirupur.

“There was heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over the ghat areas of The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari in the past three days,” said RMC.

It also said that the low pressure area that formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal (off the Odisha coast) has become well marked and persisting on the same place. “These conditions are favourable for further concentration and intensity into depression,” added the RMC.

Rainfall in the past 5 days (centimetre)

· Avalanche (Nilgiris) – 108

· Emerald (Nilgiris) – 70

· Upper Bhavani (Nilgiris) – 50

· Pandalur (Nilgiris) – 40

· Chinnakallar (Coimbatore) – 70