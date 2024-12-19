Low-pressure area persists over southwest Bay of Bengal, moderate rain likely in TN

CHENNAI: The well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal continues to remain stationary in the same region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system is expected to move northwestward and approach the coastal areas of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, it is likely to shift northward along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

According to an RMC report, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places across the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions from December 20 to December 24, as per the forecast.

For the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum are likely to record around 26 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius, and 23 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius at the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations, respectively. The city might witness light to moderate rain in some areas in the coming days.