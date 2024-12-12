Begin typing your search...

    Low-pressure area likely to form over Andaman sea on Dec 15

    The North East monsoon will intensify and there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu due to the new depression.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Dec 2024 4:28 PM IST
    Low-pressure area likely to form over Andaman sea on Dec 15
    Visual from Chennai (Photo: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area is set to form over the Andaman Sea on December 15, potentially bringing rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    According to Balachandran, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, the North East monsoon will intensify and there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu due to the new depression.

    Further details are awaited.

    Tamil Nadu rainsnortheast monsoonHeavy RainsdepressionTN Rain updates
    Online Desk

