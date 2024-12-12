Begin typing your search...
Low-pressure area likely to form over Andaman sea on Dec 15
The North East monsoon will intensify and there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu due to the new depression.
CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area is set to form over the Andaman Sea on December 15, potentially bringing rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, according to a Thanthi TV report.
According to Balachandran, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, the North East monsoon will intensify and there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu due to the new depression.
Further details are awaited.
