Low pressure area likely over Arabian Sea; heavy rain forecast for southern states

CHENNAI: An upper air cyclonic circulation up to mid-tropospheric level lies over the east-central Arabian Sea off the north Karnataka–Goa coasts. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region in the next 12 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The system is likely to move northwards and intensify into a depression in the following 36 hours, the RMC said in its Wednesday afternoon bulletin, adding that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to coastal Andhra Pradesh, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

The RMC also noted that the upper air cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu, up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, has weakened. Yesterday’s circulation over south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood between 1.5 and 5.8 km has also weakened, it added.

Monsoon conditions are likely to become favourable over Kerala in the next 3–4 days, with further advance expected over parts of the South Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Bay of Bengal, and Northeastern states, the RMC further forecast.

Under these conditions, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40–50 kmph), and isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka between May 21 and 27. Isolated extremely heavy rain is likely over coastal Karnataka on May 21, said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana for the next five days.

Isolated heavy rain is likely over Tamil Nadu on May 21; coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana on May 21, 22, and 27; and Lakshadweep on May 23, and 24, the IMD bulletin added.