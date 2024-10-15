CHENNAI: The low-pressure area that had formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low pressure on Tuesday. Meteorologists predict that it is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next two days.

Coastal areas are likely to experience strong winds and rains during this period.

Authorities have cautioned fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until the weather conditions improve.

It has been raining heavily since morning in various areas in Chennai including Egmore, Chintadripet, Chetpet, Purasawalkam, Triplicane, Nungambakkam.